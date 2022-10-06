The Masked Singer: TV Legends Behind The Mummies Reveal How Their Special Reunion Came Together

Watch : Natasha Bedingfield on Why She Joined The Masked Singer Tour

Here's the story of The Masked Singer and three men named Brady.

On the Oct. 5 episode of the mystery celebrity singing competition, The Mummies made their debut with a performance of The Monkees theme song.

While their rendition was spirited, it wasn't enough to save them. After the studio audience voted them out, The Mummies unmasked to reveal The Brady Bunch stars Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland, who played Greg, Peter and Bobby, respectively, on the classic sitcom.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the trio of TV legends described how special it was to reunite with their small-screen brothers on the show.

"I was excited to do it because it is the most unique opportunity that show business has to offer," Barry said. "It was to go out and have the freedom of expression and sing and move around and be in a competition and it just appealed to me on every single level. I was very happy to get the call. I think it worked out well that all three of us could do it together."

However, Christopher was a little hesitant to belt out on The Masked Singer—at least, at first.