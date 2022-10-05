Reese Witherspoon Says She and Daughter Ava “Don’t See” the Resemblance Between Them

Reese Witherspoon isn't seeing double.
Though the Legally Blonde actress and her mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe appear to be twin mirrors of each other, the duo thinks otherwise. During an appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Reese, 46, spoke about their resemblance as family photos displayed onscreen.
"Y'all are twins," Jenna Bush Hager said, referencing a photo of Reese and Ava standing side-by-side. "Do you see it?"
Reese replied, "She and I don't see it that much."
While the two don't necessarily see their close resemblance—although there is some photographic evidence that begs to differ on their likeness—Reese and Ava, 23, do agree that they share a close mother-daughter bond.
Over the summer, the Big Little Lies star shared photos of her tropical vacation, including one selfie where Ava is sweetly fixing her mom's makeup.
"Love sharing sunsets with my girl," Reese wrote on her July 10 post. "*esp when she fixes my makeup."
Ava—who is Reese's daughter with ex-husband Ryan Philippe—previously told E! News in April what lessons she's learned from her mom on self-image. (Reese also shares son Deacon, 18, with Ryan and son Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth.)
"My motto is always 'pretty is as pretty does,'" Ava said at the time. "It's a big ole Southern saying that my mom has always said to me. I really think it rings true and that's my biggest people of advice: if you treat other people with kindness and you treat yourself with kindness, you are going to glow from within."
She added, "I know it's cheesy but it's so real. I really believe it."