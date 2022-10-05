Reese Witherspoon Says She and Daughter Ava “Don’t See” the Resemblance Between Them

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Gets Birthday LOVE From Daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon isn't seeing double.

Though the Legally Blonde actress and her mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe appear to be twin mirrors of each other, the duo thinks otherwise. During an appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Reese, 46, spoke about their resemblance as family photos displayed onscreen.

"Y'all are twins," Jenna Bush Hager said, referencing a photo of Reese and Ava standing side-by-side. "Do you see it?"

Reese replied, "She and I don't see it that much."

While the two don't necessarily see their close resemblance—although there is some photographic evidence that begs to differ on their likeness—Reese and Ava, 23, do agree that they share a close mother-daughter bond.

Over the summer, the Big Little Lies star shared photos of her tropical vacation, including one selfie where Ava is sweetly fixing her mom's makeup.

"Love sharing sunsets with my girl," Reese wrote on her July 10 post. "*esp when she fixes my makeup."