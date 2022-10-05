Reese Witherspoon Says She and Daughter Ava “Don’t See” the Resemblance Between Them

Reese Witherspoon said she and daughter Ava Phillippe “don’t see” their twin-like similarities. See more photos of the duo below.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Oct 05, 2022 9:43 PMTags
Reese WitherspoonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Reese Witherspoon Gets Birthday LOVE From Daughter Ava

Reese Witherspoon isn't seeing double.

Though the Legally Blonde actress and her mini-me daughter Ava Phillippe appear to be twin mirrors of each other, the duo thinks otherwise. During an appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna, Reese, 46, spoke about their resemblance as family photos displayed onscreen.

"Y'all are twins," Jenna Bush Hager said, referencing a photo of Reese and Ava standing side-by-side. "Do you see it?"

Reese replied, "She and I don't see it that much."

While the two don't necessarily see their close resemblance—although there is some photographic evidence that begs to differ on their likeness—Reese and Ava, 23, do agree that they share a close mother-daughter bond.

Over the summer, the Big Little Lies star shared photos of her tropical vacation, including one selfie where Ava is sweetly fixing her mom's makeup.

"Love sharing sunsets with my girl," Reese wrote on her July 10 post. "*esp when she fixes my makeup."

photos
25 Fascinating Facts About Reese Witherspoon

Ava—who is Reese's daughter with ex-husband Ryan Philippe—previously told E! News in April what lessons she's learned from her mom on self-image. (Reese also shares son Deacon, 18, with Ryan and son Tennessee, 10, with husband Jim Toth.)

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

3

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Philip Schneider

"My motto is always 'pretty is as pretty does,'" Ava said at the time. "It's a big ole Southern saying that my mom has always said to me. I really think it rings true and that's my biggest people of advice: if you treat other people with kindness and you treat yourself with kindness, you are going to glow from within."

She added, "I know it's cheesy but it's so real. I really believe it."

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

3

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Philip Schneider

4

Reese Witherspoon Says She & Daughter Ava “Don’t See” The Resemblance

5

Inside Lynette Romero’s First Day at New Station After KTLA Drama

Latest News

Exclusive

Zach Shallcross Reveals Where He Stands With Rachel Recchia

Reese Witherspoon Says She & Daughter Ava “Don’t See” The Resemblance

Gisele Bündchen Ditches Her Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Exclusive

Here's What Yvette Nicole Brown Said About the Community Movie

TikToker Reveals How Her Make Out Session Led to an Allergic Reaction

Kate Spade 62% Off Deals: Save on Handbags, Accessories & More

Kristin Cavallari Says She's On a "Major Spiritual Journey"