Gisele Bündchen Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen has called a time out on wearing her ring.

The supermodel was sans wedding ring while stepping out in Miami, Fla., on Oct. 4. Gisele was clad in a white tank top and grey pants as she entered the gym. Though her hands were full with a water bottle and what appears to be workout equipment, the 42-year-old's fingers were bare.

Her outing comes amid speculation that she and husband Tom Brady have hit a rough patch in their 13-year marriage. According to an E! News source, both parties have hired divorce attorneys based in New York amid the rumors.

"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the source said. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."

E! News has reached out to Tom and Gisele's reps for comment and has yet to hear back.