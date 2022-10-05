Gisele Bündchen Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Tom Brady Divorce Rumors

Gisele Bündchen stepped out without her wedding ring on Oct. 4 Miami amid rumors that she and Tom Brady are heading for a divorce. Learn about the pair who may be on the rocks.

Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing

Gisele Bündchen has called a time out on wearing her ring.

The supermodel was sans wedding ring while stepping out in Miami, Fla., on Oct. 4. Gisele was clad in a white tank top and grey pants as she entered the gym. Though her hands were full with a water bottle and what appears to be workout equipment, the 42-year-old's fingers were bare.

Her outing comes amid speculation that she and husband Tom Brady have hit a rough patch in their 13-year marriage. According to an E! News source, both parties have hired divorce attorneys based in New York amid the rumors.

"There has always been a lot of love and passion between them," the source said. "But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone."

E! News has reached out to Tom and Gisele's reps for comment and has yet to hear back.

While Tom announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, his plans did not last long. Roughly one month later, the 45-year-old—who shares kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with Gisele and is also dad to son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan—announced that he would be returning to the field for his 23rd season. At the time, Gisele penned a message of support on his March 13 announcement post, writing, "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!"

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

3

Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Philip Schneider

However, Gisele has since come forward to address the narrative that she is "desperate" for him to retire—and to voice her concerns.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she shared in a Sept. 13 interview with Elle. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]."

On her end, Gisele told Elle that while she previously moved to Boston for Tom's time with the New England Patriots, she is now ready to give attention to her own wishes.

"I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she told the outlet, later adding of her own dreams, "I have a huge list of things that I have to do—that I want to do."

