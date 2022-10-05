Here's What Yvette Nicole Brown Had to Say About the Community Movie

School is back in session at Greendale Community College—but attendance is up in the air.
On Sept. 30, Peacock announced Community, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, would officially return for a long-rumored movie, finally fulfilling the show's "six seasons and a movie" prophecy.
The streamer announced that original cast members Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong would all reprise their roles from the beloved series.
While the movie came as welcome news for Community fans, they couldn't help but wonder: Wait, what about Yvette Nicole Brown? The actress, who played the sweet and sometimes stubborn Shirley on the show, was noticeably absent from Peacock's press release.
Well, when E! News exclusively chatted with Yvette on Sept. 27, just days before the movie was announced, she sounded optimistic about what laid ahead.
"I'm 100 percent positive and hopeful there will be a Community movie," Yvette said. "I could say that today in the same way I could have said it when we wrapped shooting however many years ago. It's never been a desire issue. It's always been a scheduling issue. I know that the conversations are happening."
Yvette said she was aware Community creator Dan Harmon was "drafting a script," and made it sound like everybody was on board.
"Every day it's getting closer to coming to fruition," she said. "Do I know when? I do not. Do I know whether everybody's schedule is going to line up at the right time to make it happen in a time that'll make everybody happy? I don't know that, either. But I do know that everybody has a desire to take part, and that's half the battle."
Donald Glover, who played Troy on the first five seasons of Community, was also left off the announcement.
A source close to production tells E! News that only the cast names that were announced are confirmed at this time.
However, when Joel McHale tweeted about the big news, he tagged Yvette's name—so maybe there's still hope for one of our favorite Human Beings.
In the meantime, check out Yvette in season two of Big Shot, premiering October 12th on Disney+.
(NBC, Peacock and E! News are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)