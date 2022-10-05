Here's What Yvette Nicole Brown Had to Say About the Community Movie

Watch : Yvette Nicole Brown Confident a Community Movie Will Happen

School is back in session at Greendale Community College—but attendance is up in the air.

On Sept. 30, Peacock announced Community, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015, would officially return for a long-rumored movie, finally fulfilling the show's "six seasons and a movie" prophecy.

The streamer announced that original cast members Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong would all reprise their roles from the beloved series.

While the movie came as welcome news for Community fans, they couldn't help but wonder: Wait, what about Yvette Nicole Brown? The actress, who played the sweet and sometimes stubborn Shirley on the show, was noticeably absent from Peacock's press release.

Well, when E! News exclusively chatted with Yvette on Sept. 27, just days before the movie was announced, she sounded optimistic about what laid ahead.

"I'm 100 percent positive and hopeful there will be a Community movie," Yvette said. "I could say that today in the same way I could have said it when we wrapped shooting however many years ago. It's never been a desire issue. It's always been a scheduling issue. I know that the conversations are happening."