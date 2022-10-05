TikToker Reveals How Her Make Out Session Led to an Allergic Reaction

This TikToker isn't keeping her lips sealed.
Janelle Gonzalez, who is known as @janellegonzalez360 on the video-sharing app, posted a one-minute clip detailing the unfortunate allergic reaction she had the morning after enjoying a passionate make-out session with a date the night before.
"I was wracking my brain because I know I'm allergic to seafood but I know I didn't have any last night," the influencer said, showing close-up shots of her swollen lips. "But I did, however, make out with a guy last night...like, spit and tongue."
While the TikToker admitted that she wasn't sure kissing could cause an allergic reaction, she decided to reach out to her date.
"I texted him, 'Hey, this is a really weird question but by any chance did you have seafood or shrimp yesterday?'" Janelle recalled of her message, to which her date responded, "'I had shrimp fried rice.'"
After discovering that puckering up to her date did, in fact, make her lips swell, she ended the video with an important PSA.
"Y'all it's not even safe to make out with men anymore," she quipped. "Watch your backs out there, this is serious."
Many of Janelle's followers offered similar experiences in the comments section, with one TikToker sharing, "My BF is severely allergic to cashews so I cut them from my diet just cuz I don't wanna give him the kiss of death accidentally."
Another user replied, "My friend's sister kissed her fiancé the morning of their wedding after eating watermelon and he's terribly allergic. They had to cancel the wedding."
"I ate pistachios and kissed a guy I was with who was very allergic to all kinds of nuts," another follower chimed in, "and he said it was fine but it was very much not fine."
It turns out, it's best to keep a tight lip in some situations. Watch Janelle's full video above.