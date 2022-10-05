TikToker Reveals How Her Make Out Session Led to an Allergic Reaction

Watch : Penelope Disick Does Her Best Influencer Voice on TikTok

This TikToker isn't keeping her lips sealed.

Janelle Gonzalez, who is known as @janellegonzalez360 on the video-sharing app, posted a one-minute clip detailing the unfortunate allergic reaction she had the morning after enjoying a passionate make-out session with a date the night before.

"I was wracking my brain because I know I'm allergic to seafood but I know I didn't have any last night," the influencer said, showing close-up shots of her swollen lips. "But I did, however, make out with a guy last night...like, spit and tongue."

While the TikToker admitted that she wasn't sure kissing could cause an allergic reaction, she decided to reach out to her date.

"I texted him, 'Hey, this is a really weird question but by any chance did you have seafood or shrimp yesterday?'" Janelle recalled of her message, to which her date responded, "'I had shrimp fried rice.'"