Kate Spade 62% Off Deals: Save on Handbags, Accessories, Clothes, Shoes, and More

Don't miss this major discount on Kate Spade's top-selling styles.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 05, 2022 9:05 PMTags
Kate Spade SaleKate Spade

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're looking for classic styles or items that are more novel and fun, Kate Spade really has something for everybody. From handbags to clothes to shoes, will find something that you love for yourself or for a gift. If you adore the brand, but you're on a budget these days, join the club. Thankfully, there are some great discounts. Right now, Kate Spade is having a major sale, with savings up to 62% off.

You can save 30% sitewide at Kate Spade when you use the promo code COZY30. And, yes, you can also use that code on sale items to get EXTRA savings. There are just a lot of can't-miss discounts. Here are the standout styles from Kate Spade's big sale.

Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson’s BaubleBar Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock

Kate Spade Deals

Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

This nylon shoulder bag is great for a night out. It's the ideal size: not bulky, but there's room for your essentials. Get this in coral, red, or kelly green.

$178
$75
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Smile Small Crossbody

Hold this blue bag by the chain strap or wear it as a crossbody with its additional, long strap.

$198
$97
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Bradley Large Tote

I have this tote in every color I can get my hands on. I love to use this for my must-haves. I can fit my laptop, snacks, makeup, charger, and more in here. It's on sale in pastel pink and light blue right now.

$298
$149
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Medium Saddle Crossbody

This burgundy pebbled leather is perfect for fall, but you can also get this adorable bag in pale pink or black. Wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.

$278
$107
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Pearl Play Mini Pendant

This mini pearl pendant goes with everything, whether you're dressed up or dressed down.

$48
$24
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Rooftop Garden Knotted-Bow Barrette

Elevate your standard ponytail with this polished, floral bow barrette.

$38
$20
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Jogger Pj Set

Feel cozy in this two-piece, leopard pajama set.

$98
$38
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Short PJ Set

These adorable pajamas are comfortable and sophisticated. They're on sale in four, stylish prints.

$68
$38
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Palm Springs Slide Sandals

Elevate your ensemble with these unique, spherical heels. These luxe patent shoes also come in red.

$198
$97
Kate Spade

While you're shopping for bags, check out these 57% off discounts from Coach.

