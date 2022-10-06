How Tyler Hubbard Is Bringing Hope and Joy in His New Season as a Solo Artist

Watch : Will Florida Georgia Line Collab With Bebe Rexha Again?

Don't mind Tyler Hubbard. He's just going to cruise right into his next chapter.

For more than 12 years, the country music singer and Brian Kelley sold out arenas and made countless hits as the duo Florida Georgia Line. But after the pair decided to press pause to pursue other opportunities, Tyler is still getting his shine on with a solo career.

"I think this body of work represents me and who I am and I hope that as people listen to it, they get to know me on a more personal level," Tyler exclusively shared with E! News. "A lot of these songs are very personal to me and represent my life, but they also represent a lot of people's lives. I hope that it brings encouragement, hope and joy as people listen to it."