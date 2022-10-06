How Tyler Hubbard Is Bringing Hope and Joy in His New Season as a Solo Artist

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Don't mind Tyler Hubbard. He's just going to cruise right into his next chapter.
For more than 12 years, the country music singer and Brian Kelley sold out arenas and made countless hits as the duo Florida Georgia Line. But after the pair decided to press pause to pursue other opportunities, Tyler is still getting his shine on with a solo career.
"I think this body of work represents me and who I am and I hope that as people listen to it, they get to know me on a more personal level," Tyler exclusively shared with E! News. "A lot of these songs are very personal to me and represent my life, but they also represent a lot of people's lives. I hope that it brings encouragement, hope and joy as people listen to it."
This fall, Tyler has been performing on Keith Urban's The Speed of Now world tour with special guest Ingrid Andress.
Night after night, the singer is introducing fans to personal songs like "5 Foot 9," which was inspired by his wife Hayley Hubbard. He's also proud to sing "Inside and Out," a track dedicated to his 4-year-old daughter Olivia Rose.
But in every set, Tyler is still paying tribute to the many years he dedicated his life to Florida Georgia Line by performing some fan-favorites.
"The last 12 years have been incredible," Tyler said. "It's been such a journey and such a ride getting to pursue it with my brother BK and get to chase a wild dream of being a songwriter and an artist. I definitely always want to pay my respects to that part of my journey, those songs, and all of that because, in my opinion without those years I definitely wouldn't be where I'm at right now."
Keep scrolling for a backstage pass into Tyler's life as a solo artist. And find out when he's coming to your town by clicking here.
