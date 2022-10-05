Andy Cohen Reveals What He Thinks Is BFF Anderson Cooper's "Sexiest Body Part"

Watch : Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Co-parent Son Wyatt

Andy Cohen can't take his eyes off Anderson Cooper.

The Watch What Happens Live host put his close pal on the spot during the show's Oct. 4 episode during a game where—in a reference to The Mole, the early aughts competition series Cooper hosted—the CNN host had to answer a series of questions from an animated "shady" mole. This included what he thinks his sexiest body part is.

"What the f--k is this," Cooper responded, before adding "I have no sexy body part."

Cohen was quick to jump in with his own take, saying, "Yes! Your eyes, it's your eyes."

While the host didn't keep Cooper in the hot seat for long during the segment, the longtime friends always know how to keep one another on their toes—from their lively New Year's Eve Live show on CNN to playdates with their kids.

In fact, earlier this year, Cohen—who is dad to Benjamin, 3, and Lucy, 6 months—shared a sweet snap of Ben on the Watch What Happens Live set with Cooper's eldest son, Wyatt, 2. (The Vanderbilt author is also dad to son Sebastian, 10 months.)