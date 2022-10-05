Andy Cohen Reveals What He Thinks Is BFF Anderson Cooper's "Sexiest Body Part"

Andy Cohen trolled Anderson Cooper on the Oct. 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live. See how he got Anderson to reveal what he thinks is his sexiest body part.

By Amy Lamare Oct 05, 2022 8:42 PMTags
Anderson CooperCelebritiesAndy CohenWatch What Happens Live
Andy Cohen can't take his eyes off Anderson Cooper.

The Watch What Happens Live host put his close pal on the spot during the show's Oct. 4 episode during a game where—in a reference to The Mole, the early aughts competition series Cooper hosted—the CNN host had to answer a series of questions from an animated "shady" mole. This included what he thinks his sexiest body part is.

"What the f--k is this," Cooper responded, before adding "I have no sexy body part." 

Cohen was quick to jump in with his own take, saying, "Yes! Your eyes, it's your eyes."

While the host didn't keep Cooper in the hot seat for long during the segment, the longtime friends always know how to keep one another on their toes—from their lively New Year's Eve Live show on CNN to playdates with their kids.

In fact, earlier this year, Cohen—who is dad to Benjamin, 3, and Lucy, 6 months—shared a sweet snap of Ben on the Watch What Happens Live set with Cooper's eldest son, Wyatt, 2. (The Vanderbilt author is also dad to son Sebastian, 10 months.)

Cohen captioned the adorable April Fool's Day post, "New WWHL co-hosts Ben & Wyatt are taking over my show. Thanks for a great run, Bravo!"

Sharing the same photo, Cooper joked that his son didn't seem nearly as comfortable on set as Cohen's.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

