Dane Cook Addresses 27-Year Age Gap Between Him and Fiancée Kelsi Taylor

Age is not a problem for Dane Cook and his fiancée Kelsi Taylor.
The 50-year-old comedian—who proposed to the fitness instructor, 23, in back July—shared how he tested out his material for his new stand-up special, Dane Cook: Above It All, on his fiancée before bringing it to the public.
"She saw everything that I was working on for the show," he exclusively told E! News during the Oct. 4 premiere of his new special. "And she was like, ‘Keep that in. I think that part will be great.' There's even some fun at our own expense."
What aspect of Dane's relationship did he bring to the stage? Their 27-year age gap, of course. "We have a bit of an age difference, so it's in the show, it's in the show," he noted. "If we can't laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed."
After five years of dating, the Good Luck Chuck actor proposed to Kelsi on July 13 in York Beach, Maine, which was where the couple went for their first trip together in 2017. Now, the pair is planning their wedding and looking forward to building a family together.
And while marriage can change some people, Dane believes his new union will alter his jokes in a good way.
"I was just trying some material out on her the other day where I was like, ‘Hey, I think I have maybe my first what it's like to be married joke,'" he told E! News. "So, she got the exclusive. We tried it out and she said, ‘I approve of that. That's a good one.'"
He added, "I think it'll change it in the way that I would always hope growing up with a generation of comedy fans. I was a college kid talking to you know, college-age students. And to grow up with a generation of comedy fans. Their kids are now coming to my show. I'm family oriented and to be looking at that with Kelsey and our future and family. It's like, all feels like the right timing."
Dane Cook: Above It All will be available to stream beginning Oct. 5 on Moment. Tickets to view the special can be purchased at moment.co/DaneCook and on DaneCook.com.