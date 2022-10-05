Dane Cook Addresses 27-Year Age Gap Between Him and Fiancée Kelsi Taylor

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Age is not a problem for Dane Cook and his fiancée Kelsi Taylor.

The 50-year-old comedian—who proposed to the fitness instructor, 23, in back July—shared how he tested out his material for his new stand-up special, Dane Cook: Above It All, on his fiancée before bringing it to the public.

"She saw everything that I was working on for the show," he exclusively told E! News during the Oct. 4 premiere of his new special. "And she was like, ‘Keep that in. I think that part will be great.' There's even some fun at our own expense."

What aspect of Dane's relationship did he bring to the stage? Their 27-year age gap, of course. "We have a bit of an age difference, so it's in the show, it's in the show," he noted. "If we can't laugh at it, then nobody else is allowed."

After five years of dating, the Good Luck Chuck actor proposed to Kelsi on July 13 in York Beach, Maine, which was where the couple went for their first trip together in 2017. Now, the pair is planning their wedding and looking forward to building a family together.