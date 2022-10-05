Doja Cat Claps Back at Critic Who Called Her Golden Fashion Week Look "Ugly"

Watch : Doja Cat Shaves Her Head & Eyebrows on Livestream

Have thoughts on Doja Cat's gold look for Paris Fashion Week? Well, the singer is ready to get into it.

For the A.W.A.K.E. Mode runway show on Oct. 4, Doja wore gold body paint underneath a brown gingham suit by the same designer and a vegan shearling coat by Simon Miller. However, not everyone was a fan of her makeup.

"This paint is making her look ugly," one social media user tweeted. "When you do make up like this you still need to accentuate features. She look like a tired old statue lmao."

And Doja didn't waste any time clapping back. "I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive," the Grammy winner replied. "All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them."

In fact, Doja has sported a variety of bold looks throughout Paris Fashion Week. For instance, her makeup artist Laurel Charleston covered the "Say So" star's face with white and blue paint, finishing with a bright red lip, and even painted on a pair of gloves for Mônot's show on Oct. 1. Charleston also created what they called an "illusion look" that Doja donned to Beyoncé's party on Oct. 4.