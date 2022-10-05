Doja Cat Claps Back at Critic Who Called Her Golden Fashion Week Look "Ugly"

After a social media user said Doja Cat looked like a “tired old statue” in her gold makeup, the Grammy winner issued a reply. Here's what she had to say.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 05, 2022 8:10 PMTags
BeautyFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekMakeupCelebritiesE! InsiderDoja Cat
Watch: Doja Cat Shaves Her Head & Eyebrows on Livestream

Have thoughts on Doja Cat's gold look for Paris Fashion Week? Well, the singer is ready to get into it.

For the A.W.A.K.E. Mode runway show on Oct. 4, Doja wore gold body paint underneath a brown gingham suit by the same designer and a vegan shearling coat by Simon Miller. However, not everyone was a fan of her makeup. 

"This paint is making her look ugly," one social media user tweeted. "When you do make up like this you still need to accentuate features. She look like a tired old statue lmao." 

And Doja didn't waste any time clapping back. "I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive," the Grammy winner replied. "All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them."

In fact, Doja has sported a variety of bold looks throughout Paris Fashion Week. For instance, her makeup artist Laurel Charleston covered the "Say So" star's face with white and blue paint, finishing with a bright red lip, and even painted on a pair of gloves for Mônot's show on Oct. 1. Charleston also created what they called an "illusion look" that Doja donned to Beyoncé's party on Oct. 4.

photos
Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

Charleston said Doja even asked them to "sign her neck like an artist signs their work when they're finished," leaving them speechless. "Getting to work and create with someone who respects me and my art so much has no doubt changed how I see myself as an artist," the makeup pro wrote on Instagram Oct. 5. "I have so much gratitude for the brilliant, creative and passionate person she is."

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

3

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

Doja has spoken about how she enjoys trying out different makeup looks before. "Your face is a notebook," she told Allure last year. "It's damn college notebook paper, and you just doodle all over it."

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

3

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

4

All the Prince Andrew Scandals Explored in Banished

5

Everything to Know Before the RHOBH Season 12 Finale

Latest News

Exclusive

Dane Cook Addresses 27-Year Age Gap Between Him & Fiancée Kelsi Taylor

Doja Cat Claps Back After Critic Calls Her Fashion Week Look "Ugly"

Exclusive

Nick Viall Recalls How His Girlfriend’s DM Slide Led to Their Romance

Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Fires Back at Rumors

Exclusive

Brenda Song’s Amazon Picks Make Wedding Planning Easier

Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Estate

QVC Beauty Awards 2022: Shop Sunday Riley, Josie Maran & More Faves