Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Fires Back at "Embarrassing" Cheating Rumors

Rudy Pankow's girlfriend Elaine Siemek is clearing up the rumors.
After social media users began to speculate that Elaine was cheating on the Outer Banks star, in reference to a photo of an unidentified couple kissing (who fans believed was Elaine) being shared online, the 26-year-old addressed the chatter.
"Y'all stupid as hell for thinking that's me," she wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post. Referring to the date of the photo, she continued, "And also on the '1st of last month' we were flying from Barbados to Italy so…Please stop posting bulls--t narratives that you make up because you're bored."
Elaine continued, "It's exhausting and embarrassing."
Also seemingly pointing a feature of the woman in the photo on social media, she added, "I pick my nails from anxiety so my hand for sure doesn't look like that." After sharing her message, she also posted a separate photo of her and the actor side-by-side, flipping off the camera.
This isn't the first time the couple has addressed fans weighing in on their relationship. Last August, the Uncharted actor asked fans to stop the "disrespect and harassment" he said his girlfriend has continued to face.
"It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal ‘hate,'" he wrote alongside an Aug. 6 photo shared to Instagram. Tagging his girlfriend—who fans have speculated began dating the 24-year-old actor after they met on set—he added, "Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok. Especially when you don't know the relationship personally."
As Rudy noted, he is "very happy" with his current romance, sharing that he's chosen to keep his relationship as private as he can.
"I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself," he continued. "To those who are creating such displeasure and opinions about the one I love and my relationship, it's time to stop."
The actor concluded his post with a message of peace, writing, "I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self… I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect."