Jen Shah Says She Didn't "Want to Live" While Dealing With Backlash From Fraud Case

Jen Shah got brutally honest on the Oct. 5 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, revealing in a discussion with her mom how her fraud case has affected her and her family.

Watch: RHOSLC's Meredith Marks "SHOCKED" By Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Warning: this article features mentions of suicide.

Jen Shah is breaking down over her legal drama.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's federal fraud case is one of season three's biggest storylines. And although fans already know how it ends—she plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in federal court on July 11—she got real about how the case was affecting her family on the show's Oct. 5 episode.

"It's been hard," she told her mom, Charlene, during an emotional conversation, sharing how the case has been particularly hard on her and husband Sharrieff Shah's teenage son, Omar.

"Sharieff told me the other day that he walked into Omar's room and Omar was crying," the Bravolebrity recalled. "He's like, 'What's wrong,' and Omar said, 'I just don't want to be without my mom, Dad.'"

Jen went on to state in a confessional that Omar's reaction to her legal troubles "breaks my heart," especially since she herself has been leaning on her mom for support during the difficult time. In fact, she told Charlene that if it weren't for her husband and kids, "I wouldn't still be here on this Earth."

"I could not get up every day and listen to all of the negative s--t that is thrown at me and people saying all this stuff," she continued. "They want to just tear you down until you don't want to live anymore."

And after being "bullied every single day" online, Jen noted that it has become Sharrieff's job to pick her up "so that I don't want to f--king kill myself and just not be here."

Chris Haston/Bravo

To say Jen was going through a tough time would be an understatement, but it's a time Charlene knows her daughter will overcome, as she reminded Jen that her family needs her just as much as she needs them.

"We're strong people," Charlene said. "We'll get through this together."

As Jen reflected on her legal journey, her co-stars also found themselves in difficult situations, as Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow struggled to make progress towards mending their feud and Whitney Rose rediscovered lost memories of suffering abuse during her childhood as a part of her healing journey.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

