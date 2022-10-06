Jen Shah Says She Didn't "Want to Live" While Dealing With Backlash From Fraud Case

Watch : RHOSLC's Meredith Marks "SHOCKED" By Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Warning: this article features mentions of suicide.

Jen Shah is breaking down over her legal drama.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's federal fraud case is one of season three's biggest storylines. And although fans already know how it ends—she plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in federal court on July 11—she got real about how the case was affecting her family on the show's Oct. 5 episode.

"It's been hard," she told her mom, Charlene, during an emotional conversation, sharing how the case has been particularly hard on her and husband Sharrieff Shah's teenage son, Omar.

"Sharieff told me the other day that he walked into Omar's room and Omar was crying," the Bravolebrity recalled. "He's like, 'What's wrong,' and Omar said, 'I just don't want to be without my mom, Dad.'"

Jen went on to state in a confessional that Omar's reaction to her legal troubles "breaks my heart," especially since she herself has been leaning on her mom for support during the difficult time. In fact, she told Charlene that if it weren't for her husband and kids, "I wouldn't still be here on this Earth."