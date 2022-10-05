Rust Filming to Resume After Alec Baldwin, Producers Reach Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Estate

Watch : Rust Filming to Resume, Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled

Nearly one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Rust, her family shared that the movie will soon resume production.

The announcement comes after Hutchins' husband Matthew Hutchins—with whom she shared 9-year-old son Andros—reached a settlement against the film's producers and its star, Alec Baldwin, who discharged the loaded gun that killed the cinematographer in Oct. 2021.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC," Matthew said in a statement in a press release obtained by E! News Oct. 5. "As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed. The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023."

He added, "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work."