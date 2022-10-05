Mila Kunis Reveals What Her and Ashton Kutcher's Daughter Requested for 8th Birthday Party

Watch : Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

Forget acting, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter might have another career in her future: party planning.

The couple's daughter Wyatt celebrated her birthday on Oct. 1 and Mila shared how the 8-year-old called all the shots when planning the festivities.

"She wanted a luau birthday pool party theme—cause we live in L.A. and the weather is always nice—and then she wanted a geode cake," Mila told James Corden and Clea DuVall on the Oct. 5 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. "No first it was a pineapple—but then when you give an 8-year-old options—don't do that—it turned into a geode teal cake."

Kunis, who also shares son Dimitri, 5, with the No Strings Attached actor, went on to detail what she thinks is an ingenuous kids' party idea.

"My girlfriend threw her daughter one of those escape room parties, except she threw all the kids in the escape room and the parents got to watch them try to escape," The Luckiest Girl Alive actor said, "I highly recommend it. Throw your kids into an escape room and if an apocalypse happens, they're the first to go. They have no idea what they are doing."