Mila Kunis Reveals What Her and Ashton Kutcher's Daughter Requested for 8th Birthday Party

Mila Kunis shared that her and Ashton Kutcher's daughter Wyatt was very involved in planning her recent 8th birthday party. Scroll on for their eldest child’s must-haves.

By Amy Lamare Oct 05, 2022 6:17 PMTags
Ashton KutcherMila KunisCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

Forget acting, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter might have another career in her future: party planning.

The couple's daughter Wyatt celebrated her birthday on Oct. 1 and Mila shared how the 8-year-old called all the shots when planning the festivities.

"She wanted a luau birthday pool party theme—cause we live in L.A. and the weather is always nice—and then she wanted a geode cake," Mila told James Corden and Clea DuVall on the Oct. 5 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. "No first it was a pineapple—but then when you give an 8-year-old options—don't do that—it turned into a geode teal cake."

Kunis, who also shares son Dimitri, 5, with the No Strings Attached actor, went on to detail what she thinks is an ingenuous kids' party idea.

"My girlfriend threw her daughter one of those escape room parties, except she threw all the kids in the escape room and the parents got to watch them try to escape," The Luckiest Girl Alive actor said, "I highly recommend it. Throw your kids into an escape room and if an apocalypse happens, they're the first to go. They have no idea what they are doing."

photos
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis: Romance Rewind

Life with kids is always an adventure, especially when they want to be wherever you are—even when you're in the bathroom. During an exclusive interview with E! News last month, Kunis revealed that her home has a no closed doors policy—including the bathroom. 

"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse," the Black Swan actress said, "as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Grateful for Support Amid Kanye West Drama

3

Everything to Know Before the RHOBH Season 12 Finale

Kunis also admitted, "I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open."

So why did she and Kutcher adopt this policy? Kunis said that the door being open became necessary because her family was knocking and asking to come in. She added, "I was like, ‘Oh, forget it. Just keep the door open.'"

Open bathroom door policy aside, Kunis feels fortunate. "I'm so fortunate "I have a great relationship with my parents, a great relationship with my brother" she told E! News. "I have an amazing partner. I have two little munchkins, like, I am very lucky."

 

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

3

Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Her Divorce

4

Everything to Know Before the RHOBH Season 12 Finale

5

Nick Cannon Takes Abby De La Rosa on “Unforgettable” Beachy Babymoon

Latest News

Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Fires Back at Rumors

Exclusive

Brenda Song’s Amazon Picks Make Wedding Planning Easier

Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Estate

QVC Beauty Awards 2022: Shop Sunday Riley, Josie Maran & More Faves

Mila Kunis Reveals What Her Daughter Requested for 8th Birthday Party

Tamera Mowry Says Family Has Tia's "Back" Amid Divorce

Step Inside Rita Ora's Timeless London Home