Tamera Mowry Says Family Has Tia's "Back" Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce

Sisters first.
Shortly after Tia Mowry confirmed her breakup from husband Cory Hardrict, Tamera Mowry weighed in on the couple's split. "I support her," Tamera said on an Oct. 5 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. "So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back."
The Real star went on to praise her twin sister, saying, "I love her dearly. She is strong." She also noted Tia's desire to process her breakup outside of the spotlight, which Tamara shared her support for.
"I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that," Tamara explained. "As a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."
While discussing her sister, Tamara also reflected on the close bond they share as twins.
"Twins are very—we're special," she said. "We split into a cell!"
Tia, who filed for divorce from her husband on Oct. 3 after 14 years of marriage, also informed her followers of her split from Cory in a lengthy Instagram post.
"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she wrote on Oct. 4 alongside a photo of the two. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."
Pointing out that "these decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," Tia made it clear that she and her ex plan to remain friends as they co-parent their children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.
Her post concluded, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."
