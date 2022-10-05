Tamera Mowry Says Family Has Tia's "Back" Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce

Watch : Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

Sisters first.

Shortly after Tia Mowry confirmed her breakup from husband Cory Hardrict, Tamera Mowry weighed in on the couple's split. "I support her," Tamera said on an Oct. 5 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. "So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back."

The Real star went on to praise her twin sister, saying, "I love her dearly. She is strong." She also noted Tia's desire to process her breakup outside of the spotlight, which Tamara shared her support for.

"I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that," Tamara explained. "As a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."