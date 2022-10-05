Tamera Mowry Says Family Has Tia's "Back" Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce

One day after Tia Mowry announced her split from husband Cory Hardrict, Tamera Mowry shared how she’s supporting her twin sister.

By Daisy Maldonado Oct 05, 2022 6:02 PMTags
DivorcesTia Mowry-Hardrict Tamera Mowry-Housley Celebrities
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

Sisters first.

Shortly after Tia Mowry confirmed her breakup from husband Cory Hardrict, Tamera Mowry weighed in on the couple's split. "I support her," Tamera said on an Oct. 5 episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. "So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back."

The Real star went on to praise her twin sister, saying, "I love her dearly. She is strong." She also noted Tia's desire to process her breakup outside of the spotlight, which Tamara shared her support for.

"I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that," Tamara explained. "As a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

read
Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Cory Hardrict Divorce

While discussing her sister, Tamara also reflected on the close bond they share as twins. 

"Twins are very—we're special," she said. "We split into a cell!"

Tia, who filed for divorce from her husband on Oct. 3 after 14 years of marriage, also informed her followers of her split from Cory in a lengthy Instagram post.

Araya Doheny/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Grateful for Support Amid Kanye West Drama

3

Everything to Know Before the RHOBH Season 12 Finale

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she wrote on Oct. 4 alongside a photo of the two. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

Pointing out that "these decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," Tia made it clear that she and her ex plan to remain friends as they co-parent their children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

Her post concluded, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

3

Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Her Divorce

4

Everything to Know Before the RHOBH Season 12 Finale

5

Nick Cannon Takes Abby De La Rosa on “Unforgettable” Beachy Babymoon

Latest News

Outer Banks Star Rudy Pankow's Girlfriend Fires Back at Rumors

Exclusive

Brenda Song’s Amazon Picks Make Wedding Planning Easier

Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins' Estate

QVC Beauty Awards 2022: Shop Sunday Riley, Josie Maran & More Faves

Mila Kunis Reveals What Her Daughter Requested for 8th Birthday Party

Tamera Mowry Says Family Has Tia's "Back" Amid Divorce

Step Inside Rita Ora's Timeless London Home