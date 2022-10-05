Step Inside Rita Ora's Timeless London Home

Rita Ora is shining a light on her stunning abode.
The singer recently gave Architectural Digest a tour of her cozy, Victorian-era home located in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of North London, explaining that her welcoming residence comes with quite a rich past.
"One of the main reasons why I bought this house was because of the history," the singer said in an Oct. 5 YouTube video for their Open Door series. "It was built in the 1800s, originally owned by an illustrator called Arthur Rackham, one of my favorite artists. He did all the illustration for Alice in Wonderland, Red Riding Hood… the house has a lot of energy, good energy—all the creative juices that I need and that I felt as soon as I walked in here."
In fact, the 31-year-old—who recently married filmmaker Taika Waititi—shared that she knew her home was meant to serve as her place of solitude from the moment she stepped inside—especially since a special piece of original glasswork in the arch of her doorway held a special meaning.
"It's a sign because that clock in the middle, my name in my language also means time," Rita shared. (Her last name, Ora, means "time" in Albanian). "So, that's a little personal connection I had, as soon as I walked in like, ‘Ah, it's meant to be.'"
For the "Your Song" artist, the essence of her home—which features classic elements such as original wood paneling but includes modern touches of unique artwork throughout the walls—is all about comfort. "I love things feeling cozy," she shared. "And in London it's all about being cozy."
And although her house, which includes a living room that has an incredible view and leads into her sprawling garden, shows a lot of her personal style, the "Shine Ya Light" singer made sure to keep originality at the core when designing her place. As she shared, "I wanted the house to speak for itself in the sense of its architecture and the history of the house, so I didn't wanna, kind of, bombard it with all these kinds of decorations."
Not to worry Rita—since the natural beauty speaks all for itself. Watch the video to take it all in.