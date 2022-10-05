Inside Anchor Lynette Romero's First Day at New Station After KTLA Drama

A new chapter for Lynette Romero is about to take center stage.
On Oct. 4, the former KTLA news anchor was able to meet her new colleagues at NBC Los Angeles.
"Today in LA day 1," Lynette wrote on Instagram Stories while posing with co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston. "It was a little like speed dating getting to know each other really fast and when it was over, we felt like long lost family with common bonds, values, hopes and dreams."
While Lynette's first day on the air with Southern California news station KNBC won't be until Oct. 10, she confidently told her followers, "This team is ready for you my friends."
As for her relationship with a new co-anchor, Lynette said a bond has already been formed with herself and Adrian. "We met for the first time today but sometimes you just know," she said. "And you know what? We're ready."
Adrian added, "It feels like the start of something great! We're already having fun and getting to know each other better. Somehow it feels new and exciting, but also comfortable and familiar."
On Sept. 14, KTLA announced Lynette's departure after more than two decades with the station.
"After nearly 24 years, our friend Lynette has decided to move on," anchor Sam Rubin shared on the air. "KTLA Management had hoped she would stay here her entire career. KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette has decided to move onto another opportunity elsewhere. Lynette we wish you luck. We miss you and we thank you for everything you've done."
On Sept. 17, Lynette's close friend Mark Mester appeared on the KTLA weekend show and addressed his co-anchor's sudden departure.
"I want to start off by offering an apology to you," Mark told viewers Sept. 17 while anchoring the KTLA weekend morning show. "What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and I'm so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much. You literally are my best friend. You do not deserve what happened to you."
E! News laterconfirmed on Sept. 23 that Mark was no longer employed by KTLA. The station would not comment on the reason behind his termination.
While Mark has not publicly commented on his firing, a source previously told E! News that he has been in touch with Lynette after their exits from KTLA became national news. As the source explained, "She was really touched by his support on the air."
(E! and KNBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)