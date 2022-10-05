The Frasier Reboot Is Officially Becoming a Series

That's right: A full season reboot of the hit NBC sitcom Frasier is officially on, starring Kelsey Grammar back in his original role on Paramount+. Find out all the details here!

Grab the sherry, because we're still listening.

Frasier, the '90s sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as the titular psychiatrist-turned-radio host, is officially getting a full-on reboot series on Paramount+. Previously, the streamer announced development of the revival in Feb. 2021, but now, the sitcom has formally been picked up for a full season, Paramount+ confirmed to E! News Oct. 5. 

In a previous statement, Grammer noted that he "gleefully anticipates sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Though there's no confirmation on who Grammer's co-stars will be, the series will focus on Dr. Crane living life in a new city, surrounded by new characters—though original cast members like David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin could make guest appearances. Grammer will executive produce the series, which will be written by How I Met Your Mother's Chris Harris and Life in PiecesJoe Cristalli

The news comes after Grammar gave an update on the reboot in July, telling eager fans that he expected production would begin in the fall. 

"We're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, and it looks pretty good," he shared on the July 4 episode of The Talk. "I've had a couple of runs through it, and I cried. So, you know, I'm happy."

Frasier ran on NBC for 11 seasons from 1993 and 2004, following the psychiatrist, first introduced on the channel's Boston-based sitcom Cheers, who moved back to his hometown of Seattle following the end of his marriage. The Cheers cast occasionally made cameos in the original spinoff, so who's to say Frasier's can't in the reboot? 

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

No premiere date has been announced for the Frasier reboot, but in the meantime, you can catch up on the original series, now streaming on Hulu, Paramount+ and Peacock.

(NBC, Peacock and E! News are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

