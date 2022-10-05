The Frasier Reboot Is Officially Becoming a Series

Grab the sherry, because we're still listening.

Frasier, the '90s sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as the titular psychiatrist-turned-radio host, is officially getting a full-on reboot series on Paramount+. Previously, the streamer announced development of the revival in Feb. 2021, but now, the sitcom has formally been picked up for a full season, according to Deadline.

In a previous statement, Grammer noted that he "gleefully anticipates sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane."

Though there's no confirmation on who Grammer's co-stars will be, the series will focus on Dr. Crane living life in a new city, surrounded by new characters—though original cast members like David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin could make guest appearances. Grammer will executive produce the series, which will be written by How I Met Your Mother's Chris Harris and Life in Pieces' Joe Cristalli.

The news comes after Grammar gave an update on the reboot in July, telling eager fans that he expected production would begin in the fall.