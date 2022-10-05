Beyoncé Proves Her Style Is Unrivaled as She Stuns in Diamond Corset Dress

Watch : 30 of Beyonce's FIERCEST Instagram Fashion Moments

Beyoncé has proved once again that she's that girl.

It's no secret the "Alien Superstar" singer is light-years ahead in the style department, often wearing out-of-this-world looks on and off the red carpet. Case in point? While hosting the Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week party on Oct. 4, Queen Bey slayed in a sparkly number that shined as bright as the night sky.

Of course, no one would've expected anything less from the Renaissance star, who dazzled in a diamond-adorned corset minidress. The Lena Berisha design included a plunging neckline and a black sheer corset that was covered in layers upon layers of diamonds. Pieces of the embellishments cascaded down her thighs, creating a deconstructed fringe skirt.

And in true Beyoncé fashion, her accessories were just as bold as her dress. She tied her overall look together with gold-encrusted pumps, matching Tiffany & Co. jewelry pieces and a voluminous black coat that featured a commanding floor-length train and dramatic puffed sleeves.