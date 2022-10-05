Brittney Griner's "Terrified" Wife Cherelle Griner Feels WNBA Star Is a "Hostage" in Russia

Watch : Brittney Griner: Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap

Cherelle Griner fears she won't be able to see her wife Brittney Griner again.

In a preview for her upcoming interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the WNBA star's wife spoke about her feelings over the potential fate of the athlete as she remains imprisoned in Russia for drug charges.

"As much as everybody's telling me a different definition of what BG is, it feels to me as if she's a hostage," Cherelle said about Brittney in the Oct. 5 clip. "It terrifies me because when you watch movies, sometimes those situations don't end well. Sometimes they never get the person back."

She continued, "This is my life and so I'm sitting there like, do we get her back? Do I ever get to see my wife again? The fact that everything's so unprecedented and everything is changeable. I feel like every day, I'm hearing something new and so it's just kind of like, it's terrifying."