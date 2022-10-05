Fact-Checking the Most Controversial Moments From Ryan Murphy's DAHMER Series

Jeffrey Dahmer's story has ignited the Netflix charts—but is it accurate?

Evan Peters plays the titular real-life serial killer in Netflix's DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, which tells the brutal story of how Dahmer killed and dismembered nearly 20 men between the years of 1978 and 1991.

The series also covers Dahmer's 1992 murder trial in Milwaukee and his subsequent 1994 murder at the hands of fellow Columbia Correctional Institution inmate Christopher Scarver.

Since all ten episodes dropped on Sept. 21, the series has skyrocketed to the top of the Netflix charts, with 496 million total hours viewed. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story also became the second most-watched English-language series in a week, behind only Stranger Things season four.

But it hasn't all been good news.

Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991, spoke out against the series, telling Insider, "Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it. But I'm not money hungry, and that's what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid."

So, with all the fanfare surrounding the buzzy and controversial series, we decided to dissect some of the biggest plot points from the show in an attempt to separate fact from fiction.