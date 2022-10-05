Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Carrie’s First Outfit from And Just Like That... Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker has confirmed that season two of HBO's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That... is now filming. See the behind-the-scenes picture here!

By Charlotte Walsh Oct 05, 2022 4:25 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCelebrities
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2

And Just Like That... is making its return to the streets of New York City.

On Oct. 5, Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot has started up filming for season two, sharing the update alongside a mysterious snap posted to her Instagram. In the pic, we can see Carrie Bradshaw sporting her signature brown Christian Dior sandals—which she wore in the first Sex and the City film—along with denim cargo pants, a silver Fendi ankle bag and a JW Anderson pigeon purse (to go with the NYC theme, of course). 

"@justlikethatmax First exterior," she captioned the post. "Streets of NY. X, SJ."

On Sept. 27, Parker told E! News exclusively that they hadn't begun shooting yet, but had only done a table read. The Hocus Pocus actress was tight-lipped on plot details however, revealing that she can share "absolutely nothing" about the second season.

photos
14 Fashion Secrets About And Just Like That... Revealed

It was previously reported in August that hunky furniture designer Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett), who was last seen in the second Sex and the City film, would be making a reappearance in Carrie's life after husband Big (Chris Noth) died suddenly in And Just Like That...'s series premiere. 

Previously, the only glimpse of season two production we'd seen was another snap from SJP posted to her Instagram on Sept. 21. The picture reveals a close-up of the season's first script, with Parker captioning the post, "And Just Like That... Episode 201. Just this much. For now. X, SJ." Hopefully, this means we'll get even more sneak peeks. 

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Grateful for Support Amid Kanye West Drama

3

Everything to Know Before the RHOBH Season 12 Finale

In the meantime, you can catch up on season one of And Just Like That... streaming now on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Half Ounce Dead After Being Shot During Call With Pregnant Wife

2

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Just Hired Divorce Attorneys

3

Nick Cannon Takes Abby De La Rosa on “Unforgettable” Beachy Babymoon

4

Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye's Show

5

Melinda Gates Details "Unbelievably Painful" Divorce From Bill Gates

Latest News

QVC Beauty Awards 2022: Shop Sunday Riley, Josie Maran & More Faves

Mila Kunis Reveals What Her Daughter Requested for 8th Birthday Party

Tamera Mowry Says Family Has Tia's "Back" Amid Divorce

Step Inside Rita Ora's Timeless London Home

Inside Lynette Romero’s First Day at New Station After KTLA Drama

The Frasier Reboot Is Officially Becoming a Series

Beyoncé Proves Her Style Is Unrivaled as She Stuns in Diamond Dress