Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Carrie’s First Outfit from And Just Like That... Season 2

And Just Like That... is making its return to the streets of New York City.
On Oct. 5, Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that HBO Max's Sex and the City reboot has started up filming for season two, sharing the update alongside a mysterious snap posted to her Instagram. In the pic, we can see Carrie Bradshaw sporting her signature brown Christian Dior sandals—which she wore in the first Sex and the City film—along with denim cargo pants, a silver Fendi ankle bag and a JW Anderson pigeon purse (to go with the NYC theme, of course).
"@justlikethatmax First exterior," she captioned the post. "Streets of NY. X, SJ."
On Sept. 27, Parker told E! News exclusively that they hadn't begun shooting yet, but had only done a table read. The Hocus Pocus actress was tight-lipped on plot details however, revealing that she can share "absolutely nothing" about the second season.
It was previously reported in August that hunky furniture designer Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett), who was last seen in the second Sex and the City film, would be making a reappearance in Carrie's life after husband Big (Chris Noth) died suddenly in And Just Like That...'s series premiere.
Previously, the only glimpse of season two production we'd seen was another snap from SJP posted to her Instagram on Sept. 21. The picture reveals a close-up of the season's first script, with Parker captioning the post, "And Just Like That... Episode 201. Just this much. For now. X, SJ." Hopefully, this means we'll get even more sneak peeks.
In the meantime, you can catch up on season one of And Just Like That... streaming now on HBO Max.