The Parade of Prince Andrew Scandals Explored in Banished

Watch : Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced

"Randy Andy," "Air Miles Andy," "the Party Prince," "His Royal Slyness," "the Duke of Porkies."

The U.K. press has bestowed a lot of nicknames on Prince Andrew over the years, Britain's fourth estate showing Queen Elizabeth II's second son none of the reverence it reserved for her throughout her 70-year reign.

But according to royal biographies, numerous reports going back decades and everyone who participated in the Peacock documentary Prince Andrew: Banished, premiering Oct. 5, the 62-year-old earned every headline.

"The problem is, the man's an idiot," Dickie Arbiter, the queen's press secretary from 1988 to 2000, remarked in the film.

When the documentary delved into Andrew's decision to sit down with the BBC's Newsnight in 2019, Arbiter reiterated the characterization.

Ostensibly to clear the air about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accusations that Andrew had sexual encounters with an underage girl who alleged Epstein had trafficked her, the sit-down was received as a train wreck that effectively ended the prince's career as a working royal.