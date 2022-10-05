The Parade of Prince Andrew Scandals Explored in Banished

"Randy Andy," "Air Miles Andy," "the Party Prince," "His Royal Slyness," "the Duke of Porkies."
The U.K. press has bestowed a lot of nicknames on Prince Andrew over the years, Britain's fourth estate showing Queen Elizabeth II's second son none of the reverence it reserved for her throughout her 70-year reign.
But according to royal biographies, numerous reports going back decades and everyone who participated in the Peacock documentary Prince Andrew: Banished, premiering Oct. 5, the 62-year-old earned every headline.
"The problem is, the man's an idiot," Dickie Arbiter, the queen's press secretary from 1988 to 2000, remarked in the film.
When the documentary delved into Andrew's decision to sit down with the BBC's Newsnight in 2019, Arbiter reiterated the characterization.
Ostensibly to clear the air about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accusations that Andrew had sexual encounters with an underage girl who alleged Epstein had trafficked her, the sit-down was received as a train wreck that effectively ended the prince's career as a working royal.
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing during his unfortunate association with Epstein and said in the Newsnight interview he had no recollection of even meeting the girl in question—despite an existing photo showing him with his arm around her waist, which he, in turn, implied was doctored.
Banished mainly re-tells the story of Andrew's downfall, within the royal family and in the court of public opinion, but as the saga unfolds, journalists, government officials and former royal staffers drop a lot of bizarre tidbits as they recount their experiences knowing, working with, working for and reporting on the Duke of York.
The film notes that Buckingham Palace did not respond to interview requests for Andrew. Moreover, a representative for the prince didn't address any specific allegations raised in the documentary, but reiterated that Andrew "previously and consistently denied all allegations against him."
