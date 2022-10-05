Why Gigi Hadid Is "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio's Support Amid "Easy" Romance

Watch : The TRUTH About Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's budding romance reached new heights in the City of Love.

The supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, who've been sparking relationship rumors in recent months, were recently spotted outside of the same hotel in France during Paris Fashion Week. And now a source close to the Guest in Residence founder exclusively tells E! News that Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—is "thankful" that Leo flew overseas to support her as she took over the PFW runways.

"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," the insider shares with E! News. "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."

Adds the source, "Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far."