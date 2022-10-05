Exclusive

Why Gigi Hadid Is "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio's Support Amid "Easy" Romance

After Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were both spotted in Paris during Fashion Week, a source is giving E! News that latest update on their relationship status.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's budding romance reached new heights in the City of Love.

The supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, who've been sparking relationship rumors in recent months, were recently spotted outside of the same hotel in France during Paris Fashion Week. And now a source close to the Guest in Residence founder exclusively tells E! News that Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—is "thankful" that Leo flew overseas to support her as she took over the PFW runways.

"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," the insider shares with E! News. "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."

Adds the source, "Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far."

Gigi and Leo ignited relationship speculation over the summer following his split from girlfriend Camila Morrone. However, as a separate source close to the Titanic alum told E! News in September, "He's enjoying being single," and noted the two are "not exclusive."

A second source close to Gigi also echoed that "neither of them want a relationship" at the moment. 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Regardless of labels, it seems the duo is enjoying their time together. As another source close to the Wolf of Wall Street star told E! News last month, "They have hung out several times and he is interested."

E! News has reached out to reps for Gigi and Leo and hasn't received a comment. Both stars have yet to publicly addresses their status.

