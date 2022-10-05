Khloe Kardashian Asks Kanye West to Stop "Tearing" Kim Down in Public Plea

Khloe Kardashian has been keeping up with Kanye West's latest statements—and she's firing back on behalf of her family.
In the wake of the controversy surrounding his Yeezy Season 9 fashion show, the "Runaway" rapper shared an Instagram post on Oct. 5 aimed at celebrities who as wrote, "chimed in" with their criticism about his new line. While sharing his stance, Kanye—who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kim Kardashian—also, in turn, expressed that many public figures didn't speak out in support when it came his grievances about seeing his kids earlier this year.
Now, Khloe has entered the chat to speak for her sister.
"Ye, I love you," the Good American founder commented on his post. "I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."
In reference to Kanye's claim that he was not invited to daughter Chicago's birthday party at the top of this year, Khloe added, "Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."
She continued, "You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came."
Kanye recently apologized to Kim for "any stress he may have caused" in the year following their split during a Sept. 22 sit-down.
The musician also spoke about their co-parenting dynamic with the Mind Full podcast, six days before his apology, adding that he tries to help Kim in any way he can since she "raises the kids 80 precent of the time"—which is a talking point that Khloe used to conclude her statement underneath Kanye's post.
"Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time," she wrote. "Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish."
E! News has reached out to Kanye's reps for comment and has not heard back.