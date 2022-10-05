Khloe Kardashian Asks Kanye West to Stop "Tearing" Kim Down in Public Plea

She continued, "You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came."



Kanye recently apologized to Kim for "any stress he may have caused" in the year following their split during a Sept. 22 sit-down.

The musician also spoke about their co-parenting dynamic with the Mind Full podcast, six days before his apology, adding that he tries to help Kim in any way he can since she "raises the kids 80 precent of the time"—which is a talking point that Khloe used to conclude her statement underneath Kanye's post.