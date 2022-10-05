Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank will be having not one but two million dollar babies.
As the Oscar winner recently revealed, she and her husband of four years, Philip Schneider, are expecting twins.
"This is something I've been wanting for a long time—and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she shared during the Oct. 5 episode of Good Morning America. "And not just of one, but of two...I can't believe it." As Hilary noted, her happy announcement is one for the books, adding, "It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."
Although the actress, 48, did not share details on when the couple's babies would arrive, she did hint that they were far enough along, "so I can share it."
Prior to her announcement, Hilary has opened up in the past about her outlook on family. In 2010, she told InStyle that she has thought about having kids "since a really young age," but wanted to wait until "the time is right."
The pair's exciting news comes more than four years after Hilary and Phillip tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in August 2018. Shortly after her wedding, the Million Dollar Baby star gushed about the details of her big day to Vogue, which included her inspiration behind her stunning gown.
"I've loved Elie Saab for years and was thrilled to have him design my dress," she told the publication in August 2018. "I wanted something romantic that felt as timeless as the redwood grove where we were to be married, and he delivered—designing something that far surpassed my greatest expectations. It was everything I imagined and more."
As Hilary noted, it was a night to remember—but just the beginning of a dream come true.
"Everyone was having so much fun and didn't want the party to end, so we actually had to start dancing to wireless headphones into the wee hours of the next day, so the distant neighbors wouldn't be kept up by the sound system," she continued. "We ended the night riding back to our rooms on bicycles decorated Burning Man–style with LED lights and streamers by our friend's children. It was the perfect custom creation to punctuate a perfect custom evening."
Fast-forward years later, and their fairy tale continues.