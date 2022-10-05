Tamera Mowry Reacts to Sister Tia Mowry's Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Watch : Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry is sending love to sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

After Tia announced their split on Instagram, Tamera dropped four heart emojis in the comments and wrote, "Love you!" And she wasn't the only one to show support. Several other stars did too.

"Sending all of the love and support your way," Taraji P. Henson wrote. "God bless your family." Added Halle Berry, "Sending [love] to you all! Stay Strong!" Tia and Tamera's Sister, Sister co-star Jackée Harry also left a series of praying hand emojis.

Tia informed her followers of the breakup on Oct. 4. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," the actress wrote alongside a photo of the former couple. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

While Tia noted "these decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she said that she and Cory will remain friends as they coparent their children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together," she concluded, "and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."