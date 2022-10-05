Tamera Mowry Reacts to Sister Tia Mowry's Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry is sending love to sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce from Cory Hardrict.
After Tia announced their split on Instagram, Tamera dropped four heart emojis in the comments and wrote, "Love you!" And she wasn't the only one to show support. Several other stars did too.
"Sending all of the love and support your way," Taraji P. Henson wrote. "God bless your family." Added Halle Berry, "Sending [love] to you all! Stay Strong!" Tia and Tamera's Sister, Sister co-star Jackée Harry also left a series of praying hand emojis.
Tia informed her followers of the breakup on Oct. 4. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," the actress wrote alongside a photo of the former couple. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."
While Tia noted "these decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she said that she and Cory will remain friends as they coparent their children Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.
"I am grateful for all the happy times we had together," she concluded, "and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."
The announcement came one day after Tia filed for divorce from Cory in Los Angeles. According to the filing obtained by E! News, the Family Reunion star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and is seeking joint custody of their children. The documents also show that Tia asked to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her or Cory and that they had a premarital agreement.
Tia, 44, and Cory, 42, met in 1999 while working on the movie Hollywood Horror. "I was waiting for the bus," the actor recalled in a 2017 "Tia Mowry's Quick Fix" YouTube video. "Tia and her sister gave me a ride home down to Inglewood and we got cool ever since then."
And while they started off as just friends, their relationship later turned into something more. "We were friends for a whole year," Tia added. "Like for a whole year we didn't, like I said, kiss or anything, go out on dates. We were just friends. And then after that year, that's when we started dating and that was in 2000."
They tied the knot in April 2008. This past spring, Tia celebrated their 14 years of marriage with an Instagram tribute.
"@coryhardrict, I've loved you for 22 years and I'll love you for a million more," she wrote. "Happy 14th Wedding Anniversary! I love you Mr. Hardrict."