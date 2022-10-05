Nick Cannon Takes Abby De La Rosa on “Unforgettable” Beachy Babymoon

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa recently had their toes in the sand.
The pair took a tropical trip to a seaside location in honor of Abby's pregnancy, which she announced back in June.
"Been on [do not disturb] the last few days," Abby wrote on her Oct. 4 Instagram Stories, before sharing a special note that was delivered on the trip. "Happy Babymoon," the letter began. "Congratulations on your new baby! We wish you enjoy your stay to the fullest."
It appears they did make the most of their stay, as the vacay featured breakfast by the water, fireworks and time at the beach. But Abby didn't just post snaps of their itinerary, the DJ also penned messages of reflection.
"Walking through this new journey called life with my whole heart," she wrote in her Stories. "I don't know what tomorrow brings but I'm open to the wonderful blessings life has in store."
Abby gave Nick a sweet shoutout: "I am beyond grateful for you. Thank you for the most unforgettable experience."
Abby's pregnancy comes almost a year after she welcomed 16-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick. On June 3, she broke the news that she was expecting again by posting a photo of herself posing with balloons that spelled "BABY." However, Abby has not confirmed the paternity of her child on the way.
Nick is also dad to 1-week-old Rise Messiah; 2-week-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; 21-month-old daughter Powerful Queen and 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" with Brittany Bell; 3-month-old son with Bre Tiesi; 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. In December 2021, Cannon revealed that he and Alyssa Scott's son Zen, passed away from brain cancer at 5-months-old.
Just last month, Abby got candid about her feelings when it comes to the dynamic of her and Nick's family. As she put it to Lovers and Friends podcast host Shan Boodram, "Being in a situation, or polyamorous, if you absolutely need a label, relationship doesn't mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth."
"Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids," she added. "I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way. And I love that.'"