The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Jenny McCarthy Makes Guesses About Kardashians-Connected Celeb

In an exclusive clip from the Oct. 5 episode of The Masked Singer, Jenny McCarthy ponders which celeb connected to the Kardashians is under the Fortune Teller costume. Watch it here.

It's the most confounding Kardashians musical moment since Kylie Jenner sang "Rise and Shine."

In an exclusive clip from the Oct. 5 episode of The Masked Singer, the panelists receive a clue that the Fortune Teller is somehow intricately connected to the Kardashians—which sends everybody into a tizzy.

"So, he invested in something and now he owns it," panelist Jenny McCarthy, dressed as Wonder Woman for The Masked Singer's TV Theme Night, ponders. "Does he own the Kardashians? The Kardashians are so huge. We know everybody they touch, date and then some."

Jenny then reveals that another clue connects the mystery celeb with the borough of Queens, leading panelist Ken Jeong to say, "Shout-out to my boy Scott Disick."

However, Jenny is not convinced, arguing, "I can't see Scott coming from Queens." 

In addition to the Kardashians connection, there's another clue that is influencing Jenny's decision-making.

"This is tricky because before I saw him sing or saw his body, I was thinking, ‘Could this be Steve Harvey, who the Kardashians are friends with?'" Jenny continues. "I saw the clothing rack and he has his own suit line."

So far this season on The Masked Singer, five different celebrities have been unmasked—all of them men.

In week one, William Shatner and Eric Idle were revealed as the The Knight and The Hedgehog, respectively. 

Week two saw the unmasking of three different celebritiesN' Sync's Chris Kirkpatrick as The Hummingbird, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham as Pi-Rat and "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan as The Panther.

The competition has been dominated by The Harp, whose identity remains a mystery, but whose vocal prowess—which included a rousing rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" during the Sept. 21 episode—has remained unmatched.

Find out if anybody can unseat her—Steve Harvey, Scott Disick or otherwise!—when The Masked Singer's TV Theme Night airs Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

