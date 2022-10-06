The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Doesn't Know What a Tortellini Is

Move over, cuke-gate: Kim Kardashian is here with some food for thought.
The reality star pasta-bly created another meme-worthy moment on the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians when she took friends Tracy Romulus, Mario Dedivanovic, Chris Appleton and Danielle Levi out for dinner at the famed Da Giacomo restaurant in Milan, Italy. Upon looking at the menu, Kim was left stumped by one particular dish, promoting her to ask a server at the Michelin Guide-recommended eatery: "What is tortellini?"
Kim took a leap of faith by ordering tortellini when the waiter explained that it was "like a ravioli." But that wasn't enough to satisfy her craving.
"Do you have any that's not spaghetti? Maybe like a penne or anything else?" Kim asked. When the waiter replied, "of course," she also added penne to her tasty order.
"I'm what they call a flexitarian, which is vegan sometimes and just not other times," the SKIMS founder explained in a separate confessional. "So, YOLO."
While Kim admittedly had "no restrictions for eating" during her night out, she did have a peculiar way of tucking into her bowl of penne. As seen on the Hulu series, the 41-year-old hooked pieces of pasta through individual prongs of her fork before taking a bite. (And here we thought Kourtney Kardashian had a weird way of eating!)
After indulging in some "yummy, authentic Italian food," Kim decided to bring a doggy bag to Kendall Jenner, who was back at the hotel sleeping before preparing for her Milan Fashion Week appearance at the Prada runway show on the next day. "I've always taken on these momager roles when we're traveling, especially with Kendall," she explained in a confessional. "So, I'm gonna bring Kendall a to-go [box] just to make sure that she's eaten."
How did Kendall like her Italian treat? Let's just say it was not amore.
After trying some ice cream from Kim, she quipped of the flavor, "I don't know, but I don't like it."
