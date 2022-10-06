How Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her “Thicker Body” After IVF Treatments

Kourtney Kardashian is learning to love her curves.
The Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians showed Kourtney getting candid about new changes to her body when she and now-husband Travis Barker were pursuing in vitro fertilization to try to have a baby together.
While prepping for a magazine photo shoot, Kourtney told her team, "So, obviously my body has changed, but it was like all of the hormones that the doctors put me on."
During a confessional, she explained how eight months of IVF treatments had "definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically." The 43-year-old continued, "It's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."
In fact, she's come to appreciate her figure. "My ass is amazing," she remarked while getting glammed up for the shoot. "I'm so into my thicker body. I looked at photos of my body when I was so skinny. It is cringey."
Kourtney said in a confessional that the times when she was "super skinny" actually coincided with times she was "super anxious."
"Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But like just in toxic relationships," the Poosh founder said. "I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."
But these days she has a new outlook on her weight. As she told her glam squad, "I used to go so much by weight. I used to be like 95 pounds. And then 105 became my new normal weight. I'm 115. I used to be, like, stuck on the number."
It seems Travis has helped her see herself in a new way, as she said the drummer has been nothing but reassuring when discussing her insecurities.
"I mean every day, Travis is like, ‘You're perfect.' If I make one complaint, he's like, ‘You're perfect. You're so fine… You've never been better,'" she recalled at another point in the conversation. "Now I'm so into it."
As she told the Hulu cameras, "Having a partner who is so supportive of me and always complimenting me, no matter what, it's just helped me to really embrace the changes and actually to the point where I love the changes now."
While she's no longer fixated on the scale, one thing she doesn't love is when social media users claim that she looks pregnant (and indeed, she hasn't been shy about calling out the "rude" comments directly.)
As Kourtney said in the episode, "Everyone always comments like in every photo, like, ‘I'm pregnant.' Obviously we wish that, but if it's in God's plan, then it is."
She and Travis have since paused fertility treatments. The reality star continues to co-parent Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick and is also stepmom to Travis' kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.