How Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Her “Thicker Body” After IVF Treatments

Kourtney Kardashian is learning to love her curves.

The Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians showed Kourtney getting candid about new changes to her body when she and now-husband Travis Barker were pursuing in vitro fertilization to try to have a baby together.

While prepping for a magazine photo shoot, Kourtney told her team, "So, obviously my body has changed, but it was like all of the hormones that the doctors put me on."

During a confessional, she explained how eight months of IVF treatments had "definitely taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically." The 43-year-old continued, "It's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."

In fact, she's come to appreciate her figure. "My ass is amazing," she remarked while getting glammed up for the shoot. "I'm so into my thicker body. I looked at photos of my body when I was so skinny. It is cringey."