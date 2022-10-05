Bachelor in Paradise: Why Teddi Wright Made a Shocking Exit Unannounced

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

The first Bachelor in Paradise season eight rose ceremony brought the drama—but it was nothing compared to how the episode ended.

As the roses started to get handed out, the already-established couples—Andrew and Teddi; Brandon and Serene; Michael and Sierra; Logan and Shanae; and Casey and Brittany—all made things official.

Jacob eventually gave his rose to Lace, despite also kissing Kira and Hailey earlier in the evening. Justin gave his rose to Genevieve, even after Genevieve threw a fit because he accepted a one-on-one dare with Victoria. After being linked to Hunter in the early going, Johnny averted course and gave his rose to Victoria. Lastly, Romeo, who had succeeded in making himself the early villain on the island, gave his rose to Jill as a peace offering.

With all of the roses doled out, Kira, Hunter and Hailey were the first castoffs of the season.

But the beach didn't stay empty for long, as James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy, both alums from Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette and season seven of Bachelor in Paradise, hit the sand in all their shirtless glory.