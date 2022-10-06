The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Hints About Why "Hot Girls" Fall for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian weighed in on Pete Davidson's charm.
The SKIMS founder went shopping in Milan during the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians, taking friends Tracy Romulus, Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic along for the adventure. What was Kim shopping for? A present for her then-boyfriend.
Not only did Kim find a gift for Pete, but she also gifted viewers a little insight on how she viewed the Saturday Night Live alum and his star-studded dating history (which includes Phoebe Dynevor, Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber).
"Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people they have this like idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."
Kim added, "And I'm here in Milan and thinking about him, so just want to pick up just like a little thoughtful gift."
The 41-year-old spent some time picking out the perfect present. During the episode, Kim eyed a pair of multicolored Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. But she noted, "I don't think he's like a Air Force 1 kinda guy."
So, she channeled his roots and brought him a taste of home: a black and white New York Yankees baseball cap.
Let it be known that this Milan footage was filmed back in February, when Kim and Kendall Jenner were in Milan for a Prada fashion show. And since then, the state of Pete and Kim's relationship, which lasted nine months, has changed. In August, sources close to the couple exclusively told E! News Kim and Pete had broken up.
At the time, sources shared that juggling long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Since their split, Kim shared whether or not she is ready to date again. In a Sept. 26 interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kim was asked by Ryan what kind of man she sees herself with these days, to which Kim quipped, "Absolutely no one."
"I did say before, maybe I should try and date a doctor or a scientist or something," she added. "So, a bunch of attorneys and scientists and doctors have reached out, I'm just not ready."
As for Pete, Martha Stewart gave some insight on how he's doing in an exclusive September interview with E! News.
"He's having the time of his life," Martha said. "This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He's fun."
The Kardashians season two is now streaming on Hulu.