Meet 11 Teachers Creating Safe Spaces for All Students at School

Never underestimate the power of a special classroom.

Every morning, teachers arrive at school armed with lesson plans and activities in the hopes of keeping students engaged. But for many educators, the first step to a successful day of learning is building a safe classroom where every student feels motivated to do their best.

"Students need to know they are seen and are part of this community," Los Angeles Unified School District third grade teacher Lucia Hernandez shared with E! News. "As a community, we all respect our learning styles and lean on each other in a safe environment when needed."

Many teachers across the country use their own money to create classrooms filled with supplies, decorations, inspiring posters and other necessities. But according to Lucia, who is a member of the Parents Supporting Teachers Facebook group, helping build special classrooms doesn't always come with a price tag.

"Parents can reach out and offer their time to support a classroom such as coming to read a book about the community the school is at or sharing their personal stories," she said. "It helps create that space and motivation for students to also share their own stories."