Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West’s Yeezy Show

Supermodel support.

Kendall Jenner seemed to have her pal Jaden Smith back after he walked out of Kanye West's controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Following the Oct. 3 show—which saw the "Donda" rapper and several models sporting "White Lives Matter" t-shirts—Jaden took to Twitter admitting that he "had to dip" after what he saw.

"I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out," the 24-year-old wrote. "Black Lives Matter"

Kendall, 26—whose sister Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye for six years before their Feb. 2021 split—then supported her longtime friend by liking Jaden's posts about the show.

The day after the runway show, Kanye continued to make waves on social media, going after Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who shared her thoughts on his controversial clothing. In response, Ye posted several photos of the journalist on his Instagram, along with captions criticizing her style.