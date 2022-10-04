Kendall Jenner Subtly Supports Jaden Smith Walking Out of Kanye West’s Yeezy Show

Supermodel support.
Kendall Jenner seemed to have her pal Jaden Smith back after he walked out of Kanye West's controversial Yeezy Season 9 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Following the Oct. 3 show—which saw the "Donda" rapper and several models sporting "White Lives Matter" t-shirts—Jaden took to Twitter admitting that he "had to dip" after what he saw.
"I Don't Care Who's It Is If I Don't Feel The Message I'm Out," the 24-year-old wrote. "Black Lives Matter"
Kendall, 26—whose sister Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye for six years before their Feb. 2021 split—then supported her longtime friend by liking Jaden's posts about the show.
The day after the runway show, Kanye continued to make waves on social media, going after Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who shared her thoughts on his controversial clothing. In response, Ye posted several photos of the journalist on his Instagram, along with captions criticizing her style.
His critique prompted Gigi Hadid to jump in and defend Gabriella, whom she has collaborated with in the past, calling Kanye "a bully and a joke."
"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," the supermodel wrote under one of his posts. "You have no idea haha…. If there's actually a point to any of your s--t. She might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion? Lol."
On her own Instagram Stories, Gigi also called the style editor "one of the most important voices in our industry." While she didn't mention Kanye by name in her post, she did write that Gabriella, who was recently honored on Business of Fashion's list of 500 people shaping the global fashion industry, "could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows."
Kanye later wrote on Instagram that he had a meeting with his "SISTER" Gabriella for two hours on Oct. 4.
"WE APOLOGIZED TO EACH OTHER FOR THE WAY WE MADE EACH OTHER FEEL," the rapper said. "WE ACTUALLY GOT ALONG AND HAVE BOTH EXPERIENCED THE FIGHT FOR ACCEPTANCE IN A WORLD THAT'S NOT OUR OWN."