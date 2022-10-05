Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and More Stars Prove the Bleached Eyebrow Trend Is Here to Stay

Welcome to the light side.
For years, beauty babes have tweezed, plucked, shaded, filled and shaped, all in pursuit of the perfect brows. From Cara Delevingne's signature full set to Kylie Jenner's perfectly arched glam brows, fans have feverishly spent hours-upon-hours following tutorials dedicated to recreating their famous features.
However, in a trend twist no one saw coming, celebrity brows have been doing a disappearing act. OK, they aren't really vanishing, but they are being bleached to the point of barely-there.
Sure, bleached brows have been around for decades, but the bold look was once reserved for the edgiest of style stars like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus. Nowadays, the most mainstream fashionistas are lightening their brows and making the headlines.
On Oct. 1, Kylie ditched her dark brows for a series of sexy Instagram photos where she's seen lounging on a bed and eating grapes in her underwear. The jarring look sparked instant attention in the comment section, with one fan stating, "No eyebrows about to become a thing."
Definitely "a thing," but the Kardashians star is hardly the only member of her family to try the trend. In August, Kim Kardashian had the internet buzzing when she posed for the cover of Interview's September "American Dream" issue. However, the chatter surprisingly wasn't about her bare butt or her jockstop, but the eyebrows she debuted, comma which made the SKIMS founder practically unrecognizable.
Back in May at the 2022 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner also shocked fans when she walked the red carpet with bleached brows and a Prada ensemble, which included a sheer crop top and a full black skirt.
That same month, Julia Fox debuted her transparent brows on her Instagram Story and confessed the look has helped her go incognito.
"Since I bleached the brow[s] I get stopped on the street way less," she wrote. "Even tho I fkin love u guys I'm enjoying this false sense of anonymity."
On the runways, bleached brows were everywhere. Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have both rocked the looked this year at the Versace fall/winter 2022 show during the Milan Fashion Week and again at Marc Jacobs' fall/winter 2022 show in New York.
After debuting bleached brows last September during New York Fashion Week, Amelia Hamlin decided to keep the look, making it her signature style statement..
This year, Maisie Williams also dramatically changed up her style by cutting her hair into a mullet and bleached her eyebrows after "battling" to meet perceptions of traditional beauty.
"For the longest time, I was battling with wanting to look traditionally like what people picture as beautiful and I was getting really lost in that," she told digital magazine Porter in April. "Then, I cut my hair into a mullet and said, 'Well, I'm not going to even try any more and I'm just gonna do something which I think really suits me and is still very different to everything I've been doing but feels right.'
Of her permanently bleached brows, she said: "When you're known for something that feels disconnected to where you would like to go, every single public appearance is an opportunity to take a step closer to that destination."
As the biggest and brightest stars continue to embrace the transformative trend, social media is capturing the interest IRL. On TikTok, the hashtags #bleachedbrows and #bleachedeyebrows have amassed over 139 million and 75 million views, respectively, proving that the buzz, unlike the brows, isn't disappearing anytime soon.