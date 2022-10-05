Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and More Stars Prove the Bleached Eyebrow Trend Is Here to Stay

Watch : Kylie Jenner Turns Paris Fashion Week Into Her Personal Runway

Welcome to the light side.

For years, beauty babes have tweezed, plucked, shaded, filled and shaped, all in pursuit of the perfect brows. From Cara Delevingne's signature full set to Kylie Jenner's perfectly arched glam brows, fans have feverishly spent hours-upon-hours following tutorials dedicated to recreating their famous features.

However, in a trend twist no one saw coming, celebrity brows have been doing a disappearing act. OK, they aren't really vanishing, but they are being bleached to the point of barely-there.

Sure, bleached brows have been around for decades, but the bold look was once reserved for the edgiest of style stars like Madonna, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus. Nowadays, the most mainstream fashionistas are lightening their brows and making the headlines.

On Oct. 1, Kylie ditched her dark brows for a series of sexy Instagram photos where she's seen lounging on a bed and eating grapes in her underwear. The jarring look sparked instant attention in the comment section, with one fan stating, "No eyebrows about to become a thing."