Love Is Blind Season 3: Meet the Singles Heading Into the Pods

The pods are open.

Ahead of the Oct. 19 premiere, Netflix has announced the batch of singles seeking relationships for season three of Love Is Blind. And this crop of contestants have quite the array of careers, as the list boasts a ballet dancer, an aerospace engineer and an ICU nurse practitioner. Impressive, right?

But the real question remains: Can this talented bunch find the one through Netflix's dating experiment?

Love Is Blind, which filmed its third season in Dallas, presents an unconventional courtship, as singles date and choose someone to marry without ever seeing each other.

Along the way, the engaged pairs will meet face-to-face and test their love outside of the pods. As Netflix puts it, "Will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?"

Season two saw two couples—Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, as well as Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson—make it to the altar. However, in August 2022, both couples announced that they were divorcing. (You can find their statements here and here.)