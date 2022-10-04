Hoda Kotb Agrees To Let Today's Jenna Bush Hager Set Her Up One Year After Joel Schiffman Split

Watch : Hoda Kotb Announces Split From Fiance Joel Schiffman

Jenna Bush Hager wants to play matchmaker for Hoda Kotb.

The Today co-hosts touched on Hoda's dating life while chatting on air about a New York Times article "Dating is Broken: Could Going Retro Fix It." One of the retro ways mentioned as a fix is the old fashioned set up, so naturally Jenna offered, "I want to set you up." Hoda was game and immediately answered, "I want to be set up."

"What?! I have chills," Jenna said. "That is a challenge that I am going to go for."

Hoda announced she was single back in January, sharing on Today that she'd split from her fiancé, financier Joel Schiffman after eight years together.

Now Hoda is explaining why she's ready and willing to have Jenna set her up, saying, "Because you know me and I trust you. If you didn't know me, even if we were anchoring and pretending, then I wouldn't say yes, but you do know me."