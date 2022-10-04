Zachary Quinto's New American Horror Story Season 11 Character Will Whip You Into Shape

FX has released our first glimpse of Zachary Quinto's latest transformation for season 11 of American Horror Story: NYC. Take a look at the tease here!

Zachary Quinto is getting into character. 

FX has released our first look at what Quinto will look like in season 11 of American Horror Story, titled NYC, and it's chilling. In one snap, Quinto's character Sam handles a whip as he glances upwards at three crops hung on a wall. In a second, he looks pensively into the distance while showing off a series of golden rings, bracelets and necklaces. 

"Zachary Quinto as 'Sam,' the show's Instagram simply captioned the post Oct. 4. "FX's AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu." Could Sam be the master of this sex dungeon? We hope so. 

Fan accounts have long suspected that season 11 would focus on the Son of Sam's murderous rage in the late '70s. The serial killer, whose real name was David Berkowitz, murdered six people and wounded seven others in New York City from 1976 to 1977. When he was caught by police, Berkowitz claimed he was obeying orders from a demon, who spoke to him in the form of his neighbor Sam's dog. 

While exact plot details haven't been confirmed the series was spotted filming in New York's West Village in August, where eyewitnesses saw cast members sporting '70s and '80s ensembles in a period-accurate set.

In addition to Quinto, the new season's cast includes a mix of Ryan Murphy veterans and newbies, including Sandra BernhardCharlie Carver, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Joe Mantello, Leslie Grossman, Isaac Powell and Denis O'Hare.

American Horror Story: NYC premieres Oct. 19 with the season's first two episodes, followed by two episodes each Wednesday. 

