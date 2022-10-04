We're Absolutely Stealing Elizabeth Hurley's Surprisingly Simple Health Secrets

If you'll allow us the early aughts reference, Elizabeth Hurley's key to looking and feeling her best has us bedazzled.
Because it's so simple, the actress—who has been the global ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign for almost three decades—explained how "getting fresh air" is her secret to being healthy from the inside out.
"The most relaxed I can ever be is if I go out into my yard and do some gardening," the 57-year-old revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News. "When I'm working in the yard, I'm stretching, I'm bending and I find that's good for both my mind and body."
"I don't like so much to go to the gym, but I like to go for really long walks," she continued, "It's almost always about going outside."
As Elizabeth put it, "When you're feeling healthy, you tend to look healthy."
When expanding on what that entails, the A-lister added, "Your skin is more likely to glow when you're eating well and doing exercise than if you're lying on the couch, watching TV and eating chips," she said. "If I put myself in a healthy frame of mind, my hair suddenly looks better, my skin looks better."
The Austin Powers star's beauty advice isn't just skin deep either.
"In the last few years, we've all been so health-centric," she pointed out. "We were all very scared of getting covid...that it's made us concentrate more on our health. We've realized that we have to put ourselves in the best position that we personally can."
She added, "We have to try and live a healthier lifestyle—move more, do more exercise, eat well, drink less alcohol, go to bed earlier, learn how to relax, learn how to take care of ourselves and our loved ones."
For Elizabeth, encouraging others to prioritize their health, especially when it comes to raising breast cancer awareness with The Estée Lauder Companies, is a passion of hers.
"This is my 27th year being part of the campaign," she shared, noting how the legacy brand is celebrating 30 years of its Pink Ribbon foundation, "It feels great to reflect back on everything that's been achieved. And it also makes us excited for the achievements we know are going to happen in the future."
The Royals actress, who lost her grandmother to the disease in 1992, also opened up on how breast cancer continues to hit close to home.
"A girlfriend of mine said she saw my Instagram post for the breast cancer campaign, telling women if they couldn't get to their doctor to self-check," Elizabeth recalled. "She self-checked and found a lump. She was only in her early 40s. She went to the doctor and had cancer. But thanks to our messaging and thanks to her checking her own breasts, she's fine. She received treatment and she's in remission."
The star added, "When you realize that something as simple as an Instagram post can make a difference in someone's life, it's very moving."